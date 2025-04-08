In 50-plus years at a cliffside Greek island monastery, one monk keeps faith and community together

AMORGOS, Greece — For more than 50 years, Spyridon Denaxas has prayed, worked and welcomed the faithful in an island monastery carved into a seaside cliff that's little changed since its founding more than a millennium ago.
Greece has rapidly secularized alongside the rest of Europe, and other Aegean islands like nearby Santorini are wrestling with the massive growth of tourism focused far more on beaches than churches.
But a few Orthodox Christian monks remain icons of local life — so much so that when the recent weekslong swarm of near-constant earthquakes caught Father Spyridon, as he's affectionately known, away for a medical emergency, all he could think about was making his way back to Amorgos.
''I wanted to be here with my community, feel their emotions, because I'm responsible. God put me here to care for them,'' he told The Associated Press in Greek at Panagia Hozoviotissa monastery, where he said not even a rock fell during the tremors.
During that brief absence, as well as his longest ever last year — when he spent nearly five months on the mainland for surgeries — the whole island, atheists included, was abuzz with speculation as to when he could return.
''He's part of the island,'' said Mina Mavrou the week that Spyridon was finally scheduled to return via the nearly eight-hour ferry trip from Athens.
Orthodox monk welcomes the world to island monastery
Settled back at his whitewashed monastery perched between sky and sea, the monk was elated.