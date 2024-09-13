Michael Brown's death a decade ago set off a new chapter of social change

In regards to Ferguson, think about some of the things that have happened since 2014, or things we talk about regularly that we didn't a decade ago: Professional athletes engaging in protest online and on the fields of play, setting off a furor about athletes and activism that has turned into its own conversation; diversity and representation on camera and behind the scenes in the world of entertainment after April Reign created the viral #OscarsSoWhite hashtag, the speed and furor of protests after the 2020 death of George Floyd, as Black Lives Matter took to the streets, and of course, the backlash to all of it, the views from some quarters that those on the left have gone too far.