In 12-team College Football Playoff, strength of schedule will go a long way in deciding bracket

''Record matters, but we're not trying to pick the most deserving teams, we're trying to pick the best teams,'' Clark said, a statement likely to be parsed for weeks. ''This committee's got to look at their entire body of work. They're going to consider record, of course. ... But they're going to look at strength of schedule, they're going to look at head-to-head competition, how teams perform against each other," and a handful of other factors.