Improved of late, the Orioles still face an uphill climb to avoid a lost season

After losing two of three to the Yankees in New York, the Orioles are 11 games under .500. They've gone 17-10 over their last 27, so perhaps the worst is over, but over the last 162 regular-season games, Baltimore is 75-87. It's a remarkable decline for a team that won 101 games in 2023, started 49-25 last year and had a core of standouts that was young and cost controlled.