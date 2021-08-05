If New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo were the CEO of a corporation, or the director of a nonprofit, or even the commissioner of a state agency who had been accused of sexual harassment, he would have spent the past five months working from home as the allegations were weighed by independent investigators.

And on Tuesday, he would have received a curt call from the human resources department seeking to make arrangements for him to drop off his card key and retrieve the boxed-up personal effects from his former office. He'd be gone.

Instead, the governor was empowered to respond to the results of a five-month investigation overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James' office with a taxpayer-funded video statement in which he called a current staffer who has accused him of groping her a liar, and said that a former aide outraged by Cuomo's questions about her sex life had wildly misinterpreted his attempts to comfort her. Try to imagine a private company allowing an alleged harasser to use its resources to mount such a defense. The reputational damage would be devastating.

And so it is today with New York's executive branch. Confronted with almost 170 pages detailing his abusive behavior and his administration's attempts to slime his victims and deceive the public, Cuomo remained defiant. Borrowing a page from the playbook of cornered politicians from Richard Nixon to Donald Trump, he claimed the allegations against him were nothing more than political games.

The Albany Times Union Editorial Board, which endorsed Cuomo for all three of his gubernatorial campaigns, initially called for his resignation in early March, based on his administration's stonewalling and outright lying about the COVID-19 deaths of nursing home residents. As for the mounting allegations of sexual misconduct facing him, we were satisfied to let the investigation proceed.

That report is now available. It presents abundant evidence of reprehensible behavior by the governor and enabling conduct by his top aides. The findings also show that even former staffers took part in the administration's reprisal campaign against his victims. We hope their current employers will read those sections avidly, and consider their own reputations.

We do not expect Cuomo to resign from office; he is clearly beyond shame. The state Assembly needs to formally vote to proceed with impeachment, an action that would remove the governor from office until the full Legislature and the members of the Court of Appeals can sit in judgment on him. We are encouraged by Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie's statement that the report's findings are "gut-wrenching," but now is the time to display actual guts.

Delaying this constitutionally required response until the Assembly Judiciary Committee's bloated impeachment inquiry has exhausted itself and the taxpayers' legal bills is no longer an option. The less-compromised staff of the Executive Chamber deserve a workplace free from Cuomo's toxicity. And New Yorkers deserve a governor who can devote their attention to the job instead of to their own appetites.