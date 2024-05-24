MIAMI — A federal immigration officer is facing a possible prison sentence after he was convicted of using a cellphone camera to shoot up the skirt of a flight attendant as he escorted an immigrant who was being deported.

Billy Olvera, 48, was convicted Wednesday in Miami's federal court of interfering with a flight crew — a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, though it is unlikely the Laredo, Texas, resident's sentence would be that long. His sentencing is scheduled for August and he is free on bond.

A deportation officer with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Olvera and his deportee were aboard a Nov. 6, 2023, American Airlines flight headed from Dallas to Miami when a flight attendant noticed that every time she walked past him, he held his cellphone in the aisle aimed toward the ceiling, prosecutors said.

She notified a colleague, who videotaped him the next time the victim walked past. They then notified the pilot, who alerted law enforcement. Olvera was arrested after the plane landed in Miami. A search of his phone found numerous photos and videos of the victim and others that were attempts to shoot up her skirt.

''Mr. Olvera is sincerely remorseful. Mr. Olvera deeply regrets his actions and prays for forgiveness from all those involved,'' his attorney, Robert Malove, told The Associated Press on Friday. He said no appeal of the verdict is planned.

Immigration officials did not immediately respond Friday to an email seeking comment about whether Olvera is still employed by ICE and whether he has a record of previous misconduct.