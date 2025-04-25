Immigration is Trump's strongest issue, but many say he's gone too far, a new AP-NORC poll finds

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's handling of immigration remains a point of strength as he takes wide-ranging actions to ramp up deportations and target people in the U.S. illegally, according to a new poll.
The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 46% of U.S. adults approve of Trump's handling of immigration, which is nearly 10 percentage points higher than his approval rating on the economy and trade with other countries.
While Trump's actions remain divisive, there's less of a consensus that the Republican president has overstepped on immigration than on other issues. Still, there's little appetite for an even tougher approach. About half of Americans say he's ''gone too far'' when it comes to deporting immigrants in the U.S. illegally. They're divided on the deportation of Venezuelan immigrants who are accused of being gang members to El Salvador, and more oppose than support revoking foreign students' visas over their participation in pro-Palestinian activism.
Here's what the poll shows about how Americans are viewing the Trump administration's actions on immigration.
Immigration is a point of strength for Trump, particularly with Republicans
Immigration was a major factor for voters in last November's election, particularly for Trump's supporters, and they were more open to tough stances on the issue than they'd been four years earlier. And even though many of Trump's immigration enforcement efforts are currently mired in battles with federal judges, it's remained an issue of relative strength in the court of public opinion.
Similar to an AP-NORC poll conducted in March, nearly half of Americans approve of Trump's immigration approach, while about 4 in 10 approve of how he's handling the presidency.
This higher approval on immigration comes primarily from Republicans. About 8 in 10 Republicans approve of Trump's handling of immigration, higher than the roughly 7 in 10 Republicans who approve of how he's handling the economy or trade negotiations with other countries.