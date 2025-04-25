Immigration is Trump's strongest issue, but many say he's gone too far, a new AP-NORC poll finds

While Trump's actions remain divisive, there's less of a consensus that the Republican president has overstepped on immigration than on other issues. Still, there's little appetite for an even tougher approach. About half of Americans say he's ''gone too far'' when it comes to deporting immigrants in the U.S. illegally. They're divided on the deportation of Venezuelan immigrants who are accused of being gang members to El Salvador, and more oppose than support revoking foreign students' visas over their participation in pro-Palestinian activism.