Immigration arrest outside Oregon preschool rattles parents

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Parents at a preschool in a Portland suburb are reeling after immigration officers arrested a father in front of the school during morning drop-off hours, breaking his car window to detain him in front of children, families and staffers.
''I feel like a day care, which is where young children are taken care of, should be a safe place,'' Natalie Berning said after dropping off her daughter at the Montessori in Beaverton on Friday morning. ''Not only is it traumatizing for the family, it's traumatizing for all the other children as well.''
Mahdi Khanbabazadeh, a 38-year-old chiropractor and citizen of Iran, was initially pulled over by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, while driving his child to the school Tuesday. After asking if he could drop off the child first, he continued driving and called his wife to tell her what happened, according to his wife, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to privacy concerns for her and her young child.
His wife rushed to the school, took their child from his car and brought him inside. Khanbabazadeh stayed in the vehicle in the parking lot and asked if he could move somewhere not on school grounds out of consideration for the children and families, his wife said. He pulled out of the lot and onto the street and began to open the car door to step out when agents broke the window and took him into custody, according to his wife.
Kellie Burns, who has two children attending the preschool, said her husband was there and heard the glass shatter.
''More than anything we want to express how unnecessarily violent and inhumane this was,'' she said. ''Everyone felt helpless. Everyone was scared.''
ICE said it detained Khanbabazadeh because he overstayed his visa, which his wife disputes.
''Officers attempted to arrest Khanbabazadeh during a traffic stop when he requested permission to drop his child off at daycare,'' ICE said in a statement. ''Officers allowed him to proceed to the daycare parking lot where he stopped cooperating, resisted arrest and refused to exit his vehicle, resulting in ICE officers making entry by breaking one of the windows to complete the arrest.''