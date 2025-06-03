Immersive tech reshapes music and film landscape with Bono, Metallica and 'Matrix' taking the leap

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — With a mic in hand, Bono belts out ''Vertigo,'' close enough to reach out and touch, as if you're sharing the stage with him at the Beacon Theatre in New York.
As he performs, the front row seat experience becomes deeply personal, with the U2 frontman seemingly locking eyes with you before the camera swings to his side to reveal the crowd, pumping their fists in excitement. The song's lyrics leap from beneath Bono's feet through 3D animation, gathering around him while hovering over the crowd.
This isn't your typical concert. It's an all-access pass into Bono's performance and documentary film ''Bono: Stories of Surrender," which premiered last week on Apple TV+ and gained new life through the Apple Vision Pro. The device places viewers right onstage with Bono, delivering it all in 8K with spatial audio for a fully immersive 180-degree video.
''There's a kind of intimacy afforded to us,'' said Bono, who added that immersive technologies tap into viewers senses and emotions more deeply than traditional media. ''It's not just being in the room. You can be in your head.''
These days, experiences like Bono's concert film have become the next frontier of music, film and live performances. Headset devices like the Vision Pro and Meta's Quest 3, alongside next-gen venues such as the Sphere and Cosm, are making these experiences borderless, turning every seat into the best one in the house.
Some of music's biggest names — including U2, Metallica, Megan Thee Stallion, Alicia Keys, T-Pain, Phish and The Weeknd — have had projects featured on these platforms. Even the iconic film ''The Matrix'' has been reintroduced in this immersive space.
''This is the future. These experiences enhance the connection,'' said Robert Trujillo, guitarist for Metallica, whose powerhouse Mexico City performance was delivered in an immersive concert experience through the Vision Pro in March. After watching their show on the device, he was in awe.
''It almost felt like you could touch the crowd and us,'' he said. ''It was really incredible. The sound is amazing. The dynamic ranges from the ambient noises and the crowd. It's a special experience.''