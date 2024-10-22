IMF's view: The global fight against high inflation is 'almost won'

Now that interest rates are coming down and likely to aid the world's economies, the IMF warned, the need to contain enormous government deficits will likely put a brake on growth. The overall world economy is expected to grow 3.2% in both 2024 and 2025, down a tick from 3.3% last year. That's an unimpressive standard: From 2000 through 2019, before the pandemic upended economic activity, global growth had averaged 3.8% a year.