IMF chief urges countries to move 'swiftly' to resolve trade tensions that threaten global growth

Since returning the White House in January, Trump has aggressively imposed tariffs on American trading partners. Among other things, he's slapped 145% import taxes on China and 10% on almost every country in the world, raising U.S. tariffs to levels not seen in more than a century. But he has repeatedly changed U.S. policy — suddenly suspending or altering the tariffs — and left companies bewildered about what he is trying to accomplish and what his end game might be.