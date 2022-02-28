No one was lying on a couch. No one was asked to leave after 50 minutes. But Imagine Dragons concert Sunday at Target Center in Minneapolis turned a massive therapy session for 14,000 fans and one rock singer.

Dan Reynolds, frontman of the biggest rock band to emerge in the last 10 years, has been open about his struggles with physical and mental health in both his songs and in social media posts. He turned last year's "Mercury — Act 1" album into a self-help project, baring his soul and assuring his fans — and himself — that it's OK to be not OK.

In Imagine Dragons' first Twin Cities performance since 2017, Reynolds opened with the slowly building but consistently angsty "My Life," talking about trying to change but finding it hard to love himself. Of course, like so many of Imagine Dragons' tunes, it eventually surged into explosive drama, complete with confetti and fireworks.

Whether he was philosophizing between songs ("see a therapist… it saved my life") or relying on a deep-voiced narrator to deliver his themes ("face the world as it tis"), Reynolds, 34, was about dealing with one's issues whatever they might be.

When the high energy, dramatic singer down shifted between songs, he spoke about how tough the last two years have been without mentioning the pandemic and how tough the last three days have been without mentioning the Ukraine/Russia situation. He talked about losing people he loved in the last five years without explaining.

But the father of four just wanted to reassure his packed house in Minneapolis — the first city where radio embraced Imagine Dragons 10 years ago, he pointed out — that everything is going to be all right.

Reynolds dedicated "It's OK" from "Mercury" to all the kids in the crowd — there were a striking number with their parents — reminding them to be yourself, not to give in to what other kids say about you. "It's OK to be not OK," he sang. "It's just fine to be out of your mind."

While the liberating message was welcomed, so was the fact that for this selection, Imagine Dragons dialed it down. Most of their songs are formulaic blasts, with medium tempo verses and volcanic chant-like choruses, which leads to sing-alongs and stardom in countries that don't speak English as a first language.

That reliance on a sonic formula made for a long night of mostly booming, bouncy, bombastic bangers, including such hits as the pulverizing "Whatever It Takes," the pounding "Demons" and the ponderous "Enemy." With the sound cranked to 11, Reynolds just might have bellowed louder than Bono, U2's celebrated singer. Did anyone have a decibel meter at Target Center?

That brashness and bravado, worthy of Imagine Dragon's hometown of Las Vegas, was dressed up with plenty of glitzy visual effects, including flames, fireworks, lasers and confetti on — count 'em — five different songs.

These bearded 30-something guys — three of them have Daniel as his birthname — came across like likable suburban dads, dressed in casual shirts and chinos that every soccer dad probably has in his closet.

Guitarist Wayne Sermon, bassist Ben McKee and drummer Daniel Platzman met as students at Berklee College of Music in Boston, and they hooked up later with Reynolds in Vegas. (A guest keyboardist, Elliot Schwartzman, joins them for tours.)

Mid-way through Sunday's two-hour concert, the quintet assembled at the end of the Y-shaped runway on a satellite stage for a four-song acoustic segment. "Next to Me" was Reynold's most emotional and nuanced vocal. Sermon's soulful flamenco-flavored guitar solo spiced the Jason Mraz-evoking "One Day." "I Bet My Life" turned into a cheery hootenanny a la Mumford & Sons.

But the highlight was the night's only cover, Bob Marley's "Three Little Birds," which Reynold introduced as a stress reliever he could listen to every day because, as the song reassures, "every little thing gonna be all right."

Reynolds' new outlook — seven of the 24 songs on Sunday came from "Mercury" — sounded a different note than Imagine Dragons' first hit, 2012's "It's Time" when he declared "I'm never changing who I am."

With that revamped perspective, the singer closed the encore-less performance by reprising the chorus from "My Life" with a spoken ad lib. "There's no second chances," he roared, pounding his open hand over his heart. That's the Reynolds' wrap for a rock therapy session.

Opening the concert was Danish electropop singer Mo, who had clever song titles like "Brad Pitt" and "Last Song" for her finale, but her most noteworthy number was "Lean On," her throbbing 2015 international hit with Major Lazer.

jon.bream@startribune Twitter: @JonBream 612-673-1719