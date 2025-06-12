Illinois officials investigate license-plate data shared with police seeking woman who had abortion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois secretary of state on Thursday asked for an investigation into a suburban Chicago police department after learning that it violated state law by sharing data from automatic license-plate readers with a Texas sheriff seeking a woman who had an abortion.
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias asked the attorney general to review the matter. He also is creating an audit system to ensure police departments don't run afoul of a 2023 law banning the distribution of license-plate data to track women seeking abortions or to find undocumented immigrants.
The incident underscores the fears that led to the law: In particular, that states which restricted abortion access after Roe v. Wade was overturned would use the technology to follow and possibly prosecute women seeking the procedure by crossing into Illinois, where it is readily available.
''License plate readers can serve as an important tool for law enforcement, but these cameras must be regulated so they aren't abused for surveillance, tracking the data of innocent people or criminalizing lawful behavior,'' the Democrat said in a statement.
Data on what states have an Illinois-style prohibition on license-plate data sharing are not readily available. However, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, Illinois is one of 22 states and the District of Columbia that have shield laws protecting abortion patients and providers from criminal or civil action from states that restrict the procedure.
An expert in privacy law, however, said that as long as states share the data, there will be misuse. That is because the process relies on police departments telling the truth about why they want the information, said Albert Fox Cahn, executive director of the New York-based Surveillance Technology Oversight Project.
''We're basically just asking cops to pinky-swear that they won't misuse this data and then act shocked when they do,'' Cahn said.
According to Giannoulias, police in Mount Prospect, 24 miles (39 kilometers) northwest of Chicago, shared license-plate data with the sheriff in Johnson County, Texas, who was looking for a woman whose family was worried because she had undergone a self-administered abortion.