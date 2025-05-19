Illinois mulls ending a health program for some immigrants living in the US illegally

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. JB Pritzker's positioning of Illinois as a sanctuary state, a welcoming port for immigrants from across the globe, hit the hard reality of state budgeting this spring.
The Democrat is a leading critic of President Donald Trump's administration, especially its immigration policies. But facing a budget shortfall for the upcoming fiscal year, Pritzker's proposed $55.2 billion fiscal plan would cut part of a four-year-old program providing health coverage to some adults regardless of immigration status. Illinois is one of seven states and the District of Columbia to offer such a program.
California, which last year one-upped Illinois by offering health care to all adult immigrants, has run into a similar revenue problem and plans to halt enrollment in its program.
Rep. Barbara Hernandez, a suburban Chicago Democrat, said the program helps many families.
''There's a huge need in the undocumented community that cannot get health care otherwise,'' she said.
If Democrats, who control the Illinois General Assembly, can't find money to continue the plan — estimated to cost $404 million this year — tens of thousands of migrants will be left without Medicaid-style health coverage.
It might not be just a question of revenue, but of will, given threats by congressional Republicans. As the GOP attempts to cut spending, including Medicaid, to make Trump's hoped-for tax cuts affordable, states' immigrant health programs will be in the crosshairs.
What is the program?