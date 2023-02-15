WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Illinois grand jury indicts July 4 parade shooting suspect's father on charge he helped son obtain gun used to kill 7.
More from Star Tribune
Local Minnesota State College Southeast president broke rules on gifts, workplace respect, investigators say
More from Star Tribune
Local Minnesota State College Southeast president broke rules on gifts, workplace respect, investigators say
More from Star Tribune
Local Minnesota State College Southeast president broke rules on gifts, workplace respect, investigators say
More from Star Tribune
Local Minnesota State College Southeast president broke rules on gifts, workplace respect, investigators say
More from Star Tribune
Local Minnesota State College Southeast president broke rules on gifts, workplace respect, investigators say
More from Star Tribune
Local Minnesota State College Southeast president broke rules on gifts, workplace respect, investigators say
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune