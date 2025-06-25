Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to seek a 3rd term amid questions about higher political ambitions

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will seek a third term in office next year amid growing questions about the Democrat's ambitions for higher office.
The Democrat will announce his intentions Thursday at an event in Chicago, according to two people familiar with his plans who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly ahead of the events.
The 60-year-old wealthy businessman was a top contender as Kamala Harris' running mate during her 2024 presidential run. Pritzker, who has spent years building his national political profile, remains a vocal critic of President Donald Trump.
He has often been mentioned as a potential presidential candidate for his party, fanned by travel to New Hampshire, fundraising and campaigning for Democrats across the country. It's not clear if he may still consider a bid in 2028 or later.
''To be in public office right now is to constantly ask yourself, ‘How do I make sure I'm standing on the right side of history?''' he said at a June commencement address at Knox College in Illinois. ''There is a simple answer: The wrong side of history will always tell you to be afraid. The right side of history will always expect you to be brave.''
Illinois does not have term limits. Pritzker is the first governor to seek a third term since Republican Jim Thompson in 1982.
Pritzker, an heir to the Hyatt Hotel fortune, is a former private equity investor and a philanthropist. He became governor in 2019, his first time serving in public office after losing a 1998 Democratic primary for a suburban congressional seat.
He bested a crowded primary field for governor and went on to defeat one-term Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, a venture capitalist.