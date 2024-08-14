WASHINGTON — Ilhan Omar wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District.
Wires
Ilhan Omar wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District
Ilhan Omar wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District.
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 14, 2024 at 2:40AM
More from Wires
See More
Wires
Judge again declines Trump's request to step aside from hush money case, with ex-president's sentencing set next month
Judge again declines Trump's request to step aside from hush money case, with ex-president's sentencing set next month.