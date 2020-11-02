First-term U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar — an icon of the political left and regular foil for President Donald Trump — is all but certain to return for another two years in Congress.

Omar, who represents the overwhelmingly Democratic Fifth Congresssional District, has been campaigning on progressive priorities such as healthcare for all, a Green New Deal and debt-free public college education.

She has focused on driving up turnout in her district, which includes Minneapolis and surrounding suburbs, as she tries to ensure Minnesota elects Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Trump has continued to lambaste Omar, who came to the U.S. as a child after fleeing Somalia’s civil war. In the final days of the campaign, the president has emphasized his efforts to limit refugees, highlighting Somalia in particular. He called out Omar in several recent swing state rallies, including ones in Minnesota, charging that she does not love the U.S. and claiming without any basis that Biden would select her as his Homeland Security secretary.

The national spotlight on Omar has prompted people to spend heavily on the Fifth District’s primary and general elections.

Omar easily defeated well-funded Democratic primary challenger Antone Melton-Meaux in August. And despite overwhelming odds in her favor, the general election race has also attracted significant spending. Republican opponent Lacy Johnson had raised than $10 million as of mid-October, while Omar had taken in roughly $5.4 million.

U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar spoke to campaign staffers and volunteers in Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis while campaigning this fall.

Johnson, a businessman from north Minneapolis, has been running ads against Omar and trying to make inroads with Black voters in the district, independents and Democrats who dislike Omar.

Jessie Van Berkel