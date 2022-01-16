LOGAN, Utah — Graham Ike scored 23 points including the game winner with 3.3 seconds left as Wyoming beat Utah State 71-69 on Saturday night.

Ike took the ball from the top of the arc, drove the lane and then scored a left-handed layup off the glass. Following a Utah State timeout, Rylan Jones missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Wyoming (12-2, 1-0 Mountain West Conference) has won three straight but played for the first time since its 20-point win against South Florida on Dec. 25. The Cowboys had four games postponed.

Hunter Maldonado added 21 points for the Cowboys. Drake Jeffries had 14 points and Jeremiah Oden 11.

Justin Bean had 19 points, 13 rebounds and three assists to lead Utah State (10-7, 1-3). Jones also finished with 19 points. Sean Bairstow added 15 points.

Wyoming plays at Nevada on Monday. Utah State, which has lost two straight, plays at Fresno State on Tuesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25