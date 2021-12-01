MILWAUKEE — Oso Ighodaro recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds to lift Marquette to an 83-54 win over Jackson State on Tuesday night.
Olivier-Maxence Prosper had 11 points for Marquette (7-1), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Justin Lewis added seven rebounds. Kur Kuath had 8 points and five blocks.
Jayveous McKinnis had 13 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks for the Tigers (1-6). Chance Moore added 11 points. Terence Lewis II had nine rebounds.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
