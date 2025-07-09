Iga Swiatek reaches her first Wimbledon semifinal and will face Belinda Bencic next

''I'm very proud, actually. All my career, I didn't say it a lot to myself, but after having Bella, I really say it to myself every day,'' Bencic said. ''We are just enjoying life on tour with Bella, traveling. It's been beautiful to create these memories together. And obviously, to play great is so amazing, but for me, it's a bonus. I'm generally just really happy to be able to play again.''