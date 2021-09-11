Second of a two-part series

For those struggling to keep up with their debt, there are relief options available from banks, lenders and the federal government.

In the second of two stories about these options, we look at personal and real estate loans. If you can't pay your loans or soon won't be able to, one of these programs may be able to help.

Personal loans

Many banks are stepping up to waive fees and help consumers stay on track with their loans despite losses in income. For example, Marcus by Goldman Sachs is letting customers defer payments on their personal loans for one month without accruing interest.

If you're unsure if your lender is offering assistance on personal loans, contact it directly to ask. New programs may be announced on a rolling basis, so regularly check to see if help is available.

Home equity loans

Homeowners with home equity loans should reach out to their lenders if payments can't be made on time. Some financial institutions are offering temporary deferment on home equity loans for those who are eligible.

For example, Bank of America is offering a three-month or longer payment deferment if your income has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. If you're struggling to stay on top of your home equity loan, call your lender to learn more about your options.

List of lenders providing loan relief

This is not an exhaustive list. Contact your lender for details about hardship-assistance programs it offers.

Bank of America: Payment deferral on home loans is available upon request.

PNC: The bank is offering temporary hardship relief for qualified customers with auto loans, personal loans, mortgages, home equity loans or lines of credit and student loans. Customers can use an online portal or call a representative.

U.S. Bank: Individuals with mortgages may qualify for payment suspension for up to 180 days with no late fees and an additional 180-day extension if they request it through their online accounts.

Other steps you could take now

Talking with your lender as soon as possible is one of the most effective ways to get immediate payment relief during financial hardship. In addition to setting up payment deferment or forbearance, there are a few other steps you can take if you can't pay your loans.

Apply for unemployment benefits: The March 2021 American Rescue Plan Act increases the total number of weeks that individuals can collect unemployment benefits to 79 weeks.

Cut discretionary spending: Review all of your nonessential spending, like dining out, shopping and streaming subscriptions.

Refinance your loans: If you have strong credit, you might be eligible for current low interest rates.

Consider a coronavirus hardship loan: Available from some banks and credit unions, coronavirus hardship loans are short-term loans that typically have low or no interest.

Jennifer Calonia writes for Rate.com.