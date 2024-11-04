If you want to stretch your gift game into days this holiday, check out these advent calendars

The advent calendar phenomenon is growing every year, with so many exciting, fun, beautiful, and delicious options available. In the food and drink space alone, there is truly something for everyone. Prices range from impulse buy to extravagant. If you're looking to wow a relative or friend (or treat your own family) with 12 to 24 days of pure fun, then don't miss out this holiday season. These limited-edition calendars can sell out fast!