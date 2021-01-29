Of all the pandemic questions bedeviling scientists, the one that Juan Perilla is asking might be among the strangest: If a shrunk-down hand were to squeeze the coronavirus, would it squish, or would it shatter?

Viruses like HIV tend to be on the softer side, smooshing like a foam ball, whereas the ones that cause influenza are more brittle, prone to cracking like an egg, said Perilla, a biophysical chemist at the University of Delaware in Newark. Coronaviruses, he suspects, are somewhere in the middle, a sort of tactile Goldilocks in the world of infectious disease.

Understanding that is part and parcel, Perilla said, of "trying to understand how a virion is strung together."

Microbes are obvious grist for biologists. But in recent years, physicists too have joined the field, eager to decipher how viruses cobble themselves together and move from place to place despite lacking most of the machinery that enables cells to replicate and run.

Some physicists, like Perilla, are teasing apart the mechanical properties of virus particles, while others monitor the forces that bring the bits and pieces of viruses together or tear them apart. Some are even enlisting physics to design the next generation of COVID-19 treatments, whether by disrupting the forces that assemble viruses inside human cells or by creating a suite of self-replicating vaccines.

"Once you understand how something works, you can understand how to sabotage it," said Jodi Hadden-Perilla, a biophysical chemist at the University of Delaware. (Perilla and Hadden-Perilla, who are married, are professional collaborators.)

Physics and virology are now so academically intertwined that their union has acquired a formal name: virus physics (or, to some, physical virology). And the data its pioneers produce can have consequences far beyond the microbial world. "At the end of the day," said LaNell Williams, a virus expert and physicist at Harvard University, "we're trying to figure out what physics viruses already know."

Viruses are both absurdly simple and dizzyingly complex. Many are composed of so little genetic material that some scientists don't consider them alive. And yet, under the right conditions, basic viral components can accomplish what many natural phenomena cannot: a process called self-assembly, combining their bits into neat, structured particles without any external forces to guide them.

It's a beguiling question, Williams said: "Why do ordered things form without any assistance?"

At the University of California, Riverside, a team led by physicist Roya Zandi has turned its lens to the next step: bundling the virus' newly condensed genome into its fatty, fragile outer coat, called the envelope. To accomplish this, the virus must steal some of its host cell's greasy membranes, while interlacing proteins of its own. Zandi and her colleagues, using computational models and simulations, are testing how human and virus ingredients come together.

One point of fascination, she said, is how the virus forces its outer packaging to curve around it, transforming the pathogen into a spike-studded sphere. "The membrane has to bend quite a lot around such a big genome," she said. "What kind of interactions between proteins can induce that?"

The knowledge contained within these experiments can teach scientists not just how to build viruses, but how to destroy them as well.