If Trump abandons Ukraine, can Europe help Kyiv fight on? The clock is ticking to answer that

LONDON — President Donald Trump is pushing Ukraine to cede territory to Russia to end the war, threatening to walk away if a deal becomes too difficult — and causing alarm bells in Europe about how to fill the gap.
Ukraine's European allies view the war as fundamental to the continent's security, and pressure is now mounting to find ways to support Kyiv militarily — regardless of whether Trump pulls out.
Trump has repeatedly lashed out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of prolonging the ''killing field'' by pushing back on his demand that Ukraine hand over occupied Crimea to Moscow.
Trump's land-for-peace plan would mark a significant shift in the post-World War II order, ripping up conventions that have long held that borders should not be redrawn by force.
''It took a World War to roll back de jure annexations and 60 million people died,'' said François Heisbourg, special adviser at the Foundation for Strategic Research in Paris, referring to the pre-war annexation of Austria by Nazi Germany.
''Europeans will not accept it" and Ukraine will not either, he said.
Can Ukraine fight without U.S. support?
Diplomats and experts described various scenarios if the U.S. decides to walk. They range from the U.S. ceasing direct aid to Ukraine — but allowing European nations to pass on critical American intelligence and weapons to Kyiv — to Trump banning transfers of any American technology, including components or software in European weapons.