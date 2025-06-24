If Energy Star goes away, finding energy efficient appliances will be harder. Here are some tips

TWINSBURG, Ohio — When Judy Sautner recently walked into Power Appliance, a store in a southeastern suburb of Cleveland, she had one goal in mind: replace her daughter's broken dryer with something that worked and didn't break the bank.
''I wasn't really worried about all the bells and whistles,'' said Sautner.
Jay Buchanan, the store's owner, said many customers are like Sautner, and what they are looking for frequently ends up being an appliance with the Energy Star symbol.
The U.S.-based program claims that its blue seal of approval on efficient appliances saves households an average of $450 on their bills per year. Since its launch in 1992, Energy Star appliances have also prevented 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, the main cause of climate change.
But the program's future is unclear. The Environmental Protection Agency has announced an agency reorganization plan that would eliminate its Energy Star offices. That would make it more difficult for customers to find energy efficient appliances. Here is a look at Energy Star along with tips to find energy efficient appliances if the program goes away:
How Energy Star works
Energy Star is a voluntary labeling program. The EPA sets energy efficiency standards for various machines, and then companies that produce them can try to hit or exceed those standards. If they do, they get the Energy Star sticker certifying it works as well as a standard product and uses less energy.
Companies are incentivized to make products that earn that sticker because state and local utility rebate programs, along with federal tax incentives, base qualifying appliances on the program. Consumers who want to save money through incentives and lower gas and electric bills know to look for it. And according to the program's website, roughly 90% of households recognize the symbol.