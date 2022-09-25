Tap the bookmark to save this article.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Gevani McCoy completed 18 of 20 passes for 184 yards with a touchdown, Roshaun Johnson rushed for two scores and Idaho beat Northern Arizona 27-10 on Saturday.

Idaho (2-2) held NAU to just 15 first downs and 184 yards and the Vandals had the ball on offense for 41-plus minutes.

Johnson's 3-yard score opened the scoring in the first quarter after a 13-play, 75-yard drive. Ricardo Chavez made a 39-yard field goal early in the third quarter to extend Idaho's lead to 20-10 and Johnson capped it with a 9-yarder in the fourth.

All four touchdowns in the game were under 10 yards.

Johnson rushed for 85 yards and Anthony Woods added 84 for Idaho. Jermaine Jackson led the Vandals with 96 yards receiving.

RJ Martinez threw one touchdown and one interception for Northern Arizona (1-3). He was 15-of-34 passing for 127 yards.

