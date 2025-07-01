Idaho murder case highlights limits of victims' input in plea bargains

The man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in November 2022 has agreed to plead guilty, according to an attorney for a victim's family, but the family says it opposes any deal that would take the death penalty off the table.
Shanon Gray, an attorney for the family of Kaylee Goncalves, said the family has requested that a change of plea hearing for Bryan Kohberger set for Wednesday be delayed so that families could travel to Boise to attend.
The family of Ethan Chapin, another of those killed, supports the plea deal, said family spokesperson Christina Teves on Tuesday. Karen and Scott Laramie, the mother and stepfather of Madison Mogen, plan to make a statement through their attorney, Leander James, after the hearing. Relatives of Xana Kernodle did not immediately respond to interview requests.
Prosecutors stressed in a letter to victims' families, obtained by ABC News, that they had met with available family members last week before extending the offer.
What happens when surviving families of crime victims or victims themselves disagree with prosecutors? Here's a little more on what rights and recourse victims do and don't have in the U.S. and in Idaho.
Generally, what rights do crime victims have?
A movement to address the needs and well-being of victims of crime started in the 1970s and made grassroots advancements, like the first victims help hotline. Laws addressing the rights of crime victims followed in the ‘80s, '90s and 2000s, and are relatively new for the criminal justice landscape.
The 2004 federal Crime Victims' Rights Act granted eight specific rights to victims in federal criminal cases including the right to be protected from the person accused of committing the crime, the right to reasonable and timely notice of proceedings, the right to restitution and the reasonable right to confer with the prosecution.