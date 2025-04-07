Idaho mom who killed 2 of her kids goes on trial over death of her husband

PHOENIX — Lori Vallow Daybell, who was convicted of killing her two youngest children and conspiring to murder a romantic rival, is on trial again Monday. This time, she's accused in Arizona of conspiring to murder her estranged husband.
In opening arguments, the prosecution argued that Vallow Daybell conspired with brother Alex Cox to kill Charles Vallow and cash in on a life insurance policy, while espousing the belief that Charles was possessed by an evil spirit.
''Lori Vallow is why Alex was able to shoot Charles,'' said Kay Woodcock, who is a key witness. ''Lori Vallow is why Charles is dead.''
The case has drawn significant public attention in part because Vallow Daybell, 51, has doomsday-focused religious beliefs. She isn't a lawyer but has chosen to represent herself in the six-week trial.
A jury of 16 took their seats in a Phoenix courtroom, including four alternate jurors. Prosecutor Treena Kay provided a detailed timeline and argued that phone records, witness testimony and forensic evidence will show that Cox's shooting of Charles was ''not self defense.''
Woodcock also said Vallow Daybell conspired in the killing so that she could move forward with marrying her then-boyfriend Chad Daybell, an Idaho author who wrote several religious novels about prophecies and the end of the world.
Vallow Daybell has pleaded not guilty and has not spoken publicly about the details of Vallow's death. Here's what to know about the case.
What happened in Arizona