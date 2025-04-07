Idaho mom who killed 2 of her kids goes on trial over death of her husband

At a hearing last week, she lost a bid to strike three people from the prosecution's witness list, including the grandmother of her adopted son. Another witness says Vallow Daybell spoke about Vallow as being ''possessed'' in the months before his death. When the judge asked her to argue her point, Vallow Daybell lowered her head, sighed and paused a few seconds. ''Their information is not firsthand," Vallow Daybell said. "These witnesses are all coming together. They are watching everything that goes on on TV regarding this.''