Authorities on Wednesday released the identity of the man who was shot to death in Minneapolis this week, allegedly by a 15-year-old boy.

Leroy L. Morris, 34, who has no permanent address, was shot in the torso late Monday morning, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The teenager was booked into the juvenile detention center on suspicion of murder, police said. No charges have been announced.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of S. Park Avenue in Minneapolis on a report of a person shot, according to a police statement. Officers found Morris dead with a gunshot wound inflicted during what police believe was a domestic situation.

This was the 96th homicide in Minneapolis in 2021, according to the Star Tribune's database.

Minneapolis' all-time homicide annual total was 97 in 1995, when "Murderapolis" became a national label for the city. In 2020, Minneapolis had 85 homicides. In comparison, before the pandemic and the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020, there were 48 homicides in the city in 2019.