The woman set on fire and killed allegedly by her former longtime boyfriend at her St. Paul workplace was identified Wednesday.

Kelli R. Goodermont, 44, of Bloomington, was inside the SBS Group of Companies trucking facilities in the 1700 block of Wynne Avenue about 9 a.m. Tuesday, when a 47-year-old man set her ablaze and drove to his home in Bloomington, where he immediately torched his residence, according to police.

The 47-year-old suspect was quickly arrested near his home in the 5000 block of Nine Mile Creek Circle. He remains in the Ramsey County jail awaiting charges. Arson charges in Hennepin County also are pending.

Police have identified the suspect by name, but the Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged. The man's criminal history in Minnesota includes numerous convictions for assault.

Goodermont was "unresponsive and not breathing, and appeared to have been badly burned" by the time officers reached her at the facility near the intersection of Snelling and Como avenues. Emergency responders declared the woman dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner's Office has yet to release a cause and manner of death.

In June 2021, according to court records, an order for protection was sought by Goodermont. The two had been romantically involved for more than a decade until last summer and shared a home for some of the years they were together until 2018, her court filing disclosed.

In what she described as the latest round of physical abuse from the man, the woman said last June he assaulted her, threatened to kill her and drugged her without her knowledge, the order for protection request alleged. The woman requested the protection order be dismissed after less than a month.

In 2013, another Twin Cities woman sought a court order for protection from the man. She alleged he was extremely abusive and would call and text her incessantly.

The man's father told the Star Tribune that his son was a truck driver who worked out of the same building as Goodermont.

He also said his son has had psychological difficulties that required a court-ordered commitment for several weeks in mid-2021 for mental health treatment.

"He was fixated on the occult and devil worship," the father said. "They were out to get him. I thought he was going crazy [and had been] doing good in terms of not drinking and doing drugs."