Authorities on Monday identified a teenager who died after crashing his all-terrain vehicle in northwestern Minnesota.
Jude W. Olson, 16, of Fertile, Minn., lost control of the ATV late Thursday afternoon and hit a tree, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred on 435th Street in Fertile, just west of the Sand Hill River, the Sheriff’s Office said. First responders attempted lifesaving efforts, but Olson was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Paul Walsh
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Minnesota driver's manual updates text for legal gun owners
Minnesota public safety officials are updating the state's driver's manual to give motorists who are legally carrying firearms some guidance on what to do if they are stopped by police. The change comes four years after Philando Castile was fatally shot during a traffic stop after he told an officer he had a gun.
West Metro
Twin Cities couple charged with violating Canada's quarantine requirement
They were seen "making stops" in the Ontario town across from International Falls, according to provincial police.
Local
ID'd: Teen who crashed ATV and died in NW. Minnesota
Authorities on Monday identified a teenager who died after crashing his all-terrain vehicle in northwestern Minnesota. Jude W. Olson, 16, of Fertile, Minn., lost control…
Local
Stay or go? Debate grows over statues at Minnesota Capitol
In the 115-year history of the State Capitol building, memorials have only ever been added, never subtracted. That could soon change.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.