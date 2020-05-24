Authorities have identified the motorist from Minnesota who crashed his car into a guardrail, then into a large truck and was killed moments after crossing into Fargo.
Duane Gray, 75, of Twin Valley, was driving about 1:10 p.m. Tuesday along Interstate 94 near University Avenue, where he crashed, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Gray's 75-year-old passenger, Mary Dentz, of Mahnomen, Minn., survived her injuries.
Gray lost control of the car on westbound I-94, hit an overpass guardrail to his right, veered back to the left and hit the truck, the patrol said.
The semi driver, 61-year-old Kenneth Henderson, of Humble, Texas, was unhurt.
