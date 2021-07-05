A 28-year-old man drowned while fishing at a central Minnesota lake, authorities said Monday.

The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday on North Long Lake near Hawick in northeastern Kandiyohi County, the Sheriff's Office said.

Tyshawn Fulks, of Hawick, had gone into the water from a dock to retrieve a bobber, began to struggle and went under, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Various agencies searched and found Fulks. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving measures performed by emergency personnel.

Paul Walsh