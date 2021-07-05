A 28-year-old man drowned while fishing at a central Minnesota lake, authorities said Monday.
The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday on North Long Lake near Hawick in northeastern Kandiyohi County, the Sheriff's Office said.
Tyshawn Fulks, of Hawick, had gone into the water from a dock to retrieve a bobber, began to struggle and went under, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Various agencies searched and found Fulks. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving measures performed by emergency personnel.
Paul Walsh
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
16-year-old Minnesota girl dies in single-vehicle crash near Richmond
A 16-year-old Richmond girl died July 1 after crashing her vehicle on a county road north of Richmond, Minn., according to a news release issued…
Local
A Minnesotan's journey from corporate America to conspiracy theory promotion
Sean G. Turnbull was motivated not by profit but by a drive to explore issues largely ignored by the mainstream media, he said in an interview with The Washington Post.
Local
Teen who recorded Floyd's arrest loses uncle in police crash
The teenager who recorded the last moments of George Floyd's life in a video that helped launch a global protest movement against racial injustice said her uncle has died in a crash involving a Minneapolis police car.
Local
Man critically injured in house fire near Minnehaha Parkway in Minneapolis
The man was located on the first floor, where the fire originated, authorities said.
Business
Companies navigate tensions over office reopening plans
Last year, companies around the U.S. scrambled to figure out how to shut down their offices and set up their employees for remote work as the COVID-19 virus suddenly bore down on the world.