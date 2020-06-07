Authorities have identified the man who was shot in Minneapolis and found dead that night in a vehicle outside North Memorial Health Hospital.

Daniel J. Mack Jr., 26, of Brooklyn Park was shot in the head sometime Thursday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Saturday.

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said his department has reason to believe Mack was shot in the 3300 block of N. Colfax Avenue, where there was a report of shots fired.

Mack was then driven 1½ miles to the hospital in Robbinsdale or drove himself, Elder said. A hospital employee noticed the car parked nearby shortly after 9 p.m. and thought it was suspicious enough to alert a nearby a sheriff’s deputy.

Police have yet to announce any arrests.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous. Tipsters providing information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.