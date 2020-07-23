Authorities on Thursday identified the man who was shot last week in south Minneapolis and made his way to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Allen D. Whitehead-Childs, 26, of Bloomington, died at Abbott Northwestern Hospital about 11:40 p.m. on July 14, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No arrests have been announced in the killing, which occurred at an apartment building in the 2500 block of S. 10th Avenue.

Authorities say they were first alerted by a 911 caller who reported hearing a voice saying someone had been shot. Police arrived but failed to find any gunshot victim.

Moments later, officers learned that a man had arrived at the emergency room of nearby Abbott Northwestern Hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. By the time officers got there, Whitehead-Childs was dead.