In El Paso, Texas, hospitals reported that 13 of 400 intensive care beds were not occupied last week. In Fargo, North Dakota, there were three. In Albuquerque, New Mexico, there were zero.

More than a third of Americans live in areas where hospitals are running critically short of intensive care beds, federal data show, revealing a newly detailed picture of the nation's hospital crisis during the deadliest week of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Hospitals serving more than 100 million Americans reported having fewer than 15% of intensive care beds still available as of last week, according to a Times analysis of data reported by hospitals and released by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Many areas are even worse off: One in 10 Americans — across a large swath of the Midwest, South and Southwest — lives in an area where intensive care beds are either completely full, or fewer than 5% of beds are available. At these levels, experts said maintaining existing standards of care for the sickest patients may be difficult or impossible.

"There's only so much our front-line care can offer, particularly when you get to these really rural counties, which are being hit hard by the pandemic right now," said Beth Blauer, director of the Centers for Civic Impact at Johns Hopkins University.

Sharp increases in COVID-19 patients can overwhelm smaller hospitals, she said. "This disease progresses very quickly and can get very ugly very fast. When you don't have that capacity, that means people will die."

The new data set, released Monday, marks the first time the federal government has published detailed geographic information on COVID-19 patients in hospitals, something public health officials have long said would be critical to responding to the epidemic and understanding its impact.

Hospitalization figures collected by the COVID Tracking Project show that the number of people hospitalized with the virus nationwide has doubled since the beginning of November. But existing state-level figures have obscured vast differences within states, making it difficult to recognize local hot spots.

The new data show that some areas — like Amarillo, Texas, Coral Gables, Fla., and Troy, Mich. — are seeing rates of serious illness from COVID-19 that approach the levels seen in New York City during the worst weeks of the spring.

Doctors and researchers said the shortages are already causing serious damage.

In North Dakota, which for weeks this fall had the worst rate of infection per capita in the country, the number of unoccupied ICU beds across the whole state at times dipped into the single digits in early November. In Minot, the hospital, Trinity Health, devoted more than an entire floor of its six-floor hospital to coronavirus patients.

Other North Dakota hospitals would normally accept transfers to help ease the burden, but when Dr. Jeffrey Sather, chief of medical staff, called around for help, he found that everywhere else was also full.

Patients kept coming, piling up in his emergency room. "There's no place for them to go," he said at the time.

Survival rates from the disease have improved as doctors have learned which treatments work. But hospital shortages could reverse those gains, risking the possibility of increasing mortality rates once again as patients cannot receive the level of care they need.