ICRC escorts hundreds of disarmed Congo soldiers from rebel-controlled city

GOMA, Congo — Hundreds of Congolese soldiers and police officers, along with their families, were transferred from the rebel-controlled town of Goma in eastern Congo to the capital Kinshasa, the International Committee of the Red Cross said Wednesday.
The soldiers and police officers have been taking refuge at the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Congo's base since January, when the decades-long conflict in eastern Congo escalated as the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels advanced and seized the strategic city of Goma.
The transfer from Goma to Kinshasa, about 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles) to the west, is expected to last several days, Myriam Favier, the International Committee of the Red Cross chief in Goma, said during a press briefing Wednesday.
The announcement of the transfer was greeted with profound relief by stranded soldiers and police officers.
''We were disarmed because we had no choice, but we hope to reach Kinshasa,'' a Congolese soldier told The Associated Press over the phone, ahead of his transfer. ''As soldiers, we are always ready to defend our homeland. We lost a battle, not the war,'' the solider added.
He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was still in the rebel control area and not allowed to speak to reporters.
Sylvain Ekenge, spokesperson for Congo's armed forces, welcomed the initiative in a statement on Wednesday.
''The Congolese Armed Forces hopes that this operation will be carried out in strict compliance with the commitments made,'' he said, thanking the ICRC for its role as facilitator.