Tilt Pinball Bar in Minneapolis is on the move and will reopen inside the former Liquor Lyle's location as Litt Pinball Bar.

Tilt first opened in 2017 in the city's Whittier neighborhood. Meanwhile, Liquor Lyle's, the iconic Hennepin Avenue dive bar, had closed during the pandemic and went up for sale last year when the owners announced that the more than 50-year-old bar would not reopen.

The expanded space inside Litt will allow for more pinball machines, more parking and more menu items beyond the beloved hot dogs served at the original location. Behind the business is the same team that operates Nightingale, Mortimer's and Dusty's Bar in northeast Minneapolis. Owner Carrie McCabe-Johnston said they were excited for the opportunity to own their own building for the new pinball bar instead of continuing to rent.

Look for Litt to open sometime this winter; for now, visit Tilt at 113 E. 26th St., Mpls.

The new Centro location will also include burgers — the first location of its Everywhen Burger Bar.

Centro Eat Street opening soon

The Nicollet Avenue location of Centro will open Aug. 4 and it's bringing along some friends.

The 15,000-square-foot location, at 2412 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., will also add a smaller version of Vivir, the breakfast and lunch bakery/cafe, and a new burger restaurant called Everywhen Burger Bar. In the middle of it all will be a centralized bar and outside there will be a 35-seat patio.

The new Centro will mirror the original's menu. Vivir will serve breakfast tacos, burritos, cemitas and a few more favorites. Everywhen Burger Bar's menu will center around smash burgers and chicken sandwiches on housemade brioche buns. On the side there will be fries, tots, and banana and pineapple cream pies for dessert. The three concepts will be in adjoining spaces, so diners can order from any or all of the concepts via an app.

Shea is once again designing the space, which will feature local artists Third Daughter Restless Daughter and Charlene Weeks.

Plans are already in the works for the next Centro and Everywhen Burger Bar to open in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood, in a former Menchie's location, in 2023.

Grumpy's Roseville is closing

Saturday night marks the final service for Grumpy's Roseville (2801 N. Snelling Av.). According to a social media post, issues with its mortgage holder have forced the owners to sell the business.

"In the end what got us was when the folks holding your mortgage say 'Sell or we call the note.' Well, you sell. It is very, very far from the ending we wanted," the post said.

For more than 14 years the restaurant has served the neighborhood with hearty fare, great drinks and good times. Grumpy's Northeast (2200 NE. 4th St., Mpls.) is now the last Grumpy's standing after the original downtown location closed in 2018 and was razed for new apartments.

The Latin American restaurant Mito will move in after a remodeling, the post said, and current employees have been offered jobs there. Grumpy's final night just happens to coincide with the fourth annual Big Kahuna Bash; tickets are still available for $20.

Big news for Shakopee

Badger Hill Brewing announced this week that it's moving its brewery and taproom from the current industrial park location in Shakopee to the nearby Canterbury Commons surrounding Canterbury Park.

"We love Shakopee, but have always desired a more accessible location for our taproom," said Michael Koppelman, Badger Hill's CEO, in a news release. "This project quickly evolved from 'idea' to 'total no-brainer' — especially as all the partners came together."

Those partners include Bravis Modern Street Food, the popular but tiny family-run Mexican restaurant in downtown Shakopee (105 S. Lewis St.). Bravis will move its restaurant to the new space, and the food will also be available in Badger Hill's taproom.

Look for a summer 2023 opening.

Smith & Porter makes a comeback

One more downtown dining spot makes a return with Smith & Porter (428 S. 2nd St. Mpls.), now open. Antione Brown is helming the kitchen with a menu built to entice all kinds of eaters — pulled-pork totchos, plum-glazed eggplant, steaks, a burger and more — that will lean on seasonal ingredients from the nearby Mill City Farmers Market. Sebastian Joe's ice cream will help sweeten up the dessert menu, which includes a hot fudge sundae, bread pudding and banana cream pie.

Rib Fest this weekend

Ribs are the focal point of this weekend's Great Midwest Rib Fest at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake, but the three-day festival also includes free concerts and competitions.

Ten pitmasters from across the country will vie for both the people's choice award as well as professional judging led by Travail chef Mike Brown, with both winners announced on Saturday. Also on Saturday: Joey Chestnut will be among the participants in the rib-eating competition.

The festival is July 28-29 from 5-10 p.m. and July 30 from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. at the casino's north parking area. Admission is free with food, drinks and desserts available for purchase; for more information and a schedule of events and musical acts, go to mysticlake.com/RibFest.