Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, the world's largest new cruise ship, with a capacity to carry more than 7,000 passengers, is scheduled to set sail in January, with a seven-night eastern Caribbean cruise departing from Miami.

While the 250,800-ton ship makes stops at St. Kitts, St. Thomas and Coco Cay (Royal Caribbean's private island in the Bahamas), it may be hard to choose between land excursions and the countless onboard attractions, from the largest water park at sea to an immersive entertainment space where athletes will perform acrobatics under a cascading waterfall. The cruise line says it will offer guests "everything they have ever loved about every vacation — all rolled into one."

Twenty-eight accommodation categories include family-friendly cabins that sleep four people or more, and a special three-story townhouse complete with an en-suite slide and a cinema room.

Despite its size and features, Royal Caribbean says that the ship is the company's most sustainable to date, powered by liquefied natural gas and energy-efficient technology to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. (Sailings from $1,577 per person.)

Black heritage in Louisville

Established in 2021 to amplify and celebrate Black heritage in the region, the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage in Louisville shines a light on the contribution of African American artists, educators and historians. Through art installations, interactive exhibits and provocative works by prominent visual and performing artists, the museum seeks to pay homage to the region's rich cultural heritage while also addressing contemporary issues. Also of interest in the area: The Roots 101 African American Museum, Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory, Kentucky Derby Museum, and the Frazier History Museum, all part of Louisville's Unfiltered Truth Collection, celebrating African American contributions to the city's history (www.gotolouisville.com/unfiltered-truth-collection).

FamilyTravel.com