Ichiro Suzuki reflects on early days in Seattle, quickly being comfortable so career could take off

When Ichiro Suzuki landed in Seattle and became an instant star in 2001, captivating a city and helping his new team win an AL-record 116 games, he acclimated to his new life in practically no time largely because he had already been around the club during spring training a couple of years before.
As Suzuki looks back decades later on those early days in a Mariners uniform, now a Hall of Famer and 51 years old still giving himself to the game at every chance, the speedy leadoff hitter is beyond grateful for the bonds then between Seattle and his previous club in Japan, Orix Blue Wave.
''That whole relationship before even coming over to Seattle in 2001, it was already there, that relationship was set,'' Suzuki said Friday, speaking through interpreter Allen Turner on a call organized by the Hall of Fame.
''In 2001 when I came I didn't feel like this was the first time being in America playing baseball because I had that experience and I had that connection with the Mariners. So it was a great start to coming to Seattle. And obviously having the 2001 season, being able to play in front of the great fans here and having that great of a season, that really kind of started the great career here in Seattle.''
He would go on to win AL Rookie of the Year and MVP honors playing for Lou Piniella during that emotional season — when the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were cause for a subdued celebration of the AL West title barely more than a week later — making the Mariners' $13 million-plus payment to Orix for the rights to Ichiro an investment for the ages.
Suzuki cherishes baseball history so much to this day he has taken previous trips to Cooperstown, New York, to honor the players who made a difference long before he left his lasting mark across the globe.
Now it's his turn to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame, his time to make a speech about a brilliant baseball career that brought him from Japan to the big leagues and far beyond. Suzuki will be side by side with pitchers Billy Wagner and CC Sabathia to be honored at the July 27 induction ceremony.
Suzuki considers it a responsibility, perhaps even a calling, to continue spreading the word on baseball over the years — ''We're able to play this game because of players of the past,'' he said. He hopes the sport never strays too far from its foundation, either.