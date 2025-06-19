ICE raids and their uncertainty scare off workers and baffle businesses

WASHINGTON — Farmers, cattle ranchers and hotel and restaurant managers breathed a sigh of relief last week when President Donald Trump ordered a pause to immigration raids that were disrupting those industries and scaring foreign-born workers off the job.
''There was finally a sense of calm,'' said Rebecca Shi, CEO of the American Business Immigration Coalition.
That respite didn't last long.
On Wednesday, Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin declared, ''There will be no safe spaces for industries who harbor violent criminals or purposely try to undermine (immigration enforcement) efforts. Worksite enforcement remains a cornerstone of our efforts to safeguard public safety, national security and economic stability.''
The flipflop baffled businesses trying to figure out the government's actual policy, and Shi says now ''there's fear and worry once more.''
''That's not a way to run business when your employees are at this level of stress and trauma," she said.
Trump campaigned on a promise to deport millions of immigrants working in the United States illegally — an issue that has long fired up his GOP base. The crackdown intensified a few weeks ago when Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff, gave the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement a quota of 3,000 arrests a day, up from 650 a day in the first five months of Trump's second term.
Suddenly, ICE seemed to be everywhere. ''We saw ICE agents on farms, pointing assault rifles at cows, and removing half the workforce,'' said Shi, whose coalition represents 1,700 employers and supports increased legal immigration.