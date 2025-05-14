ICE head recognizes Congress' role in visiting detention facilities, even unannounced

WASHINGTON — The head of the Department of Homeland Security's immigration enforcement agency on Wednesday recognized the right of members of Congress to visit detention facilities, even unannounced, while the department's secretary said members of Congress should have requested a tour of an immigration detention facility in New Jersey where a skirmish broke out last week.
The slightly divergent comments by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Todd Lyons, the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, came in separate congressional committee hearings Wednesday.
Three members of Congress have said that they went to the facility to inspect it as a matter of congressional oversight and that federal agents escalated the situation by arresting the mayor of Newark, who was also trying to enter. DHS has blamed the lawmakers, accusing them of trying to break into the detention center.
Noem took a narrower view
Noem dived straight into the brewing controversy during her opening statement.
''What happened on May 9 was not oversight. It was a political stunt," she said. DHS later followed up on Noem's remarks with a news release once again accusing the representatives of storming the facility and ''reminding'' members of Congress of the visitation rules.
Lyons addressed the issue as well after being questioned by Rep. Lauren Underwood, a Democrat from Illinois.
''We do acknowledge that any member of Congress has the right to show up for an inspection at one of our facilities in their oversight capability,'' Lyons said. He also said that while those visits are ''unannounced,'' members need to show identification and go through screening and can't bring contraband.