MADISON, Wis. — Authorities early on Sunday recovered the body of a 45-year-old fisherman whose ATV likely fell through weak ice on Lake Waubesa.
The Dane County sheriff's office said it was notified late Saturday that the man had not returned home as expected.
"At approximately 3:30 a.m., deputies began focusing their search in an area that indicated an ATV may have entered the water through the ice," the sheriff's office said.
The man's name wasn't immediately released.
