Business

Ice cream maker issues recall over concerns about plastic

An Iowa-based ice cream manufacturer has recalled nearly 18,000 containers of ice cream and frozen yogurt over concerns they could contain pieces of plastic.

The Associated Press
May 18, 2025 at 6:53PM

An Iowa-based ice cream manufacturer has recalled nearly 18,000 containers of ice cream and frozen yogurt over concerns they could contain pieces of plastic.

Wells Enterprises issued the voluntary recall last month, according to recently released information from the Food and Drug Administration.

The company's brands include Blue Bunny and Halo Top ice cream products.

KXAS-TV reports that the nationwide recall includes 22 flavors of ice cream and frozen yogurt in 3-gallon containers. The recalled products have ''Best If Used By'' dates ranging from March to October 2026.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Business

See More

Business

Republicans look to get Trump's big bill back on track with rare Sunday committee session

Republicans will look to get their massive tax cut and border security package back on track during a rare Sunday night committee meeting after that same panel voted against advancing the measure two days earlier, a setback that Speaker Mike Johnson is looking to reverse quickly.

Business

Ice cream maker issues recall over concerns about plastic

Business

Buffett plans to attend, but not take questions, at next year's Berkshire shareholder meeting