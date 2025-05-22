ICE agents wait in hallways of immigration court as Trump seeks to deliver on mass arrest pledge

MIAMI — Juan Serrano, a 28-year-old Colombian migrant with no criminal record, attended a hearing in immigration court in Miami on Wednesday for what he thought would be a quick check-in.
The musty, glass-paneled courthouse sees hundreds of such hearings every day. Most last less than five minutes and end with a judge ordering those who appear to return in two years' time to plead their case against deportation.
So it came as a surprise when, rather than set a future court date, government attorneys asked to drop the case. ''You're free to go,'' Judge Monica Neumann told Serrano.
Except he really wasn't.
Waiting for him as he exited the small courtroom were five federal agents who cuffed him against the wall, escorted him to the garage and whisked him away in a van along with a dozen other migrants detained the same day.
They weren't the only ones. Across the United States in immigration courts from New York to Seattle this week, Homeland Security officials are ramping up enforcement actions in what appears to be a coordinated dragnet testing out new legal levers deployed by President Donald Trump's administration to carry out mass arrests.
While Trump campaigned on a pledge of mass removals of what he calls ''illegals,'' he's struggled to carry out his plans amid a series of lawsuits, the refusal of some foreign governments to take back their nationals and a lack of detention facilities to house migrants.
Arrests are extremely rare in or immediately near immigration courts, which are run by the Justice Department. When they have occurred, it was usually because the individual was charged with a criminal offense or their asylum claim had been denied.