ICC issues arrest warrants for Taliban leaders over persecution of women and girls

Khan's predecessor, Fatou Bensouda, got approval in 2020 to start looking at offenses allegedly committed by Afghan government forces, the Taliban, American troops and U.S. foreign intelligence operatives dating back to 2002. When Khan reopened the probe, he said he would focus on crimes committed by the Taliban and the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State group. He said he would ''deprioritize'' other aspects of the investigation, such as crimes committed by Americans.