ARLINGTON, Texas — Andy Ibañez and Jake Rogers homered for the Detroit Tigers, who overcame the early departures of their first two pitchers to beat the AL West-leading Texas Rangers 7-2 on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series.

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd and reliever Will Vest were already hurt and out of the game before Ibañez hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the third inning for a 4-1 lead. Rogers added a two-run shot with two outs in the sixth to chase Texas starter Andrew Heaney (5-5).

Rookie Mason Englert (3-2), the third of six Detroit pitchers who combined for 16 strikeouts, allowed one run over 2 1/3 innings. The right-hander from Forney, Texas, about 40 miles from Globe Life Field, was a fourth-round draft pick by the Rangers in 2018, and acquired by the Tigers in the Rule 5 draft last offseason.

The Tigers already have nine pitchers on the injured list, though right-hander Matt Manning (right foot fracture) is expected to be activated to start Tuesday night.

After giving up a leadoff homer to Marcus Semien, left-hander Boyd struck out the next two batters before a 2-0 pitch to Adolis García that went well over the head of catcher Rogers. Boyd exited with left elbow discomfort after being visited by a trainer and manager A.J. Hinch.

Vest struck out Garcia on three pitches to finish the first. The right-hander allowed a leadoff double to start the second before two strikeouts, then landed awkwardly on a 1-1 pitch before leaving with right knee discomfort.

Heaney allowed six runs over 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and three walks. The lefty has a 5.91 ERA in his nine home starts for the Rangers.

García led off the fourth with his 18th homer, and his 61st RBI that ranked second in the majors. Semien's third leadoff homer was his 11th overall this season.

SHORT HOPS

The 16 strikeouts by Texas hitters were a season high. Rookie 3B Josh Jung struck out four times, his second four-K game in a week. He has struck out 16 times in his last 25 plate appearances. ... The Rangers, coming off a 3-3 trip against the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, have lost six of their last nine home games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: Left-hander Tarik Skubal (left elbow strain) is set to pitch in a game for Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, with lefty Eduardo Rodriguez (left index finger) set to make a rehab appearance there the following day. ... Hinch said OF Riley Greene (left fibula stress reaction) is doing baseball stuff every day. Greene is expected to hit again Tuesday and Wednesday before the Tigers determine the next step.

FOR MIGGY

The Rangers honored retiring Miguel Cabrera before the opener of his final scheduled series in Texas. Detroit's DH was presented a custom leather horse saddle from Texas left-hander Martín Pérez, who is also from Venezuela. Hall of Fame catcher Ivan ''Pudge'' Rodríguez presented a framed gift with photos of them together throughout their careers, including time as teammates with the Florida Marlins and at MLB All-Star games.

UP NEXT

Manning (1-1, 4.63) hasn't pitched since going on the 60-day IL after his last start April 11. Rangers left-hander Martín Pérez (7-3, 4.38) has only one win in his four June starts.

