Iafallo scores in third period as Jets win 3-1 to end Blues' 12-game win streak

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Alex Iafallo scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Winnipeg Jets beat St. Louis 3-1 on Monday night, ending the Blues' 12-game winning streak.
Morgan Barron and Adam Lowry also scored for the Jets, who got their franchise-record 53rd win. Connor Hellebuyck had 14 saves to get his 44th win and ties his franchise record from 2017-18.
Pavel Buchnevich scored and Joel Hofer had 23 saves for St. Louis, which holds the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference — two points ahead of idle Minnesota.
Iafallo gave the Jets a 2-1 lead as he scored off a rebound at 7:05 of the third. Lowry added an empty-netter with 9 seconds left to seal the win.
Winnipeg outshot St. Louis 8-3 in the first period, and the Blues led 14-3 in blocked shots.
Barron beat Blues forward Mathieu Joseph to a loose puck, curved around him and shot the puck past Hofer on the stick side for a 1-0 lead at 2:34 of the second.
Buchnevich tied it after Robert Thomas sent him a pass from behind the net out front and he beat Hellebuyck at 7:27.
