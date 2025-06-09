IAEA chief says information obtained by Iran 'seem to refer' to Israeli nuclear research site

VIENNA — The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Monday that the information Iran claimed it seized regarding Israel's nuclear program ''seems to refer'' to the country's Soreq Nuclear Research Center, the first acknowledgment outside of Tehran of the theft.
The office of Israel's prime minister had no immediate response on the remarks by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, who spoke during a news conference in Vienna.
The alleged theft comes at a time of renewed tensions over Iran's nuclear program, which enriches uranium a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels and looks poised to reject a U.S. proposal over a possible deal on its atomic program.
''We have seen some reports in the press. We haven't had any official communication about this," Grossi told reporters. "In any case, this seems to refer to Soreq, which is a research facility which we inspect by the way. We don't inspect other strategic parts of the program, but this part of the program we do inspect."
He did not elaborate on where he received his information, though the IAEA maintains a confidential reporting system for nations to report security incidents involving their nuclear programs.
Soreq, located 20 kilometers (12 miles) south of Tel Aviv, is a national laboratory for nuclear science established in Israel in 1958, engaged in nuclear science, radiation safety and applied physics.
The IAEA has so-called ''item-specific safeguards agreements'' with Israel, Pakistan and India, all countries that are not party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. Under Israel's agreement, the IAEA monitors Soreq but has no access to Israel's nuclear facility at Dimona, believed to provide the fuel for Israel's undeclared nuclear weapons program.
Over the weekend Iranian state television and later the country's intelligence minister claimed without offering evidence that Tehran seized an ''important treasury'' of information regarding Israel's nuclear program.